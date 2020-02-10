Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $5.31 Million in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after purchasing an additional 657,869 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.