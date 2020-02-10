Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BSMR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

