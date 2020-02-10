Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 92,442 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,348 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 92,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Yelp worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.