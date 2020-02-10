Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.81 Million Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of IAA worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 437,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 125,792 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAA by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 376,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in IAA by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in IAA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. 7,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,284. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.