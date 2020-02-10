SafeCoin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $616,537.00 and $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.01283948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00214029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002307 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004608 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

