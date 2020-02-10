Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Saia were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $97.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

