Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.55. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,663. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.