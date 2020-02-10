Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $56.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.88 million and the highest is $58.41 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $232.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.81 million to $233.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.38 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $245.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFS shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $13,164,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 61.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $742,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

