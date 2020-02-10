Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.89 ($10.33).

SHA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

SHA stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) on Tuesday, hitting €9.18 ($10.67). The company had a trading volume of 310,128 shares. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.24.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

