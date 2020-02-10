Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.89 ($10.33).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €9.10 ($10.58) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.24.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.