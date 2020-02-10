Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,798 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

