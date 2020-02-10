Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $16.96 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.