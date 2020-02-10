Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,989,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.48 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.