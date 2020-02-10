Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
