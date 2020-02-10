Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

