ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells $242,854.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

