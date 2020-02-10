Sfmg LLC Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,631,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. 2,307,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,666. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.