Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.58. 1,447,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

