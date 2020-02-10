Sfmg LLC Buys 894 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

