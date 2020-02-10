Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $12.19. 26,290,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

