Sfmg LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF comprises 0.4% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 4.20% of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 104,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LFEQ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

