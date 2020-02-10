Sfmg LLC Invests $279,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $3,179,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.03. The stock had a trading volume of 765,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,576. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.64 and a 200 day moving average of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.