Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

