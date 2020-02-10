Sfmg LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,259. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

