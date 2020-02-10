SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,678 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,164. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

