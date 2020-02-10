SG Americas Securities LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.