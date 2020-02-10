SG Americas Securities LLC Has $760,000 Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $4,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $2,775,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of MEI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

