SG Americas Securities LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 180,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $569.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.