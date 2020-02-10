SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,219 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $41,584,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last quarter.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 290,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,077. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

