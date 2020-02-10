SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 110,537 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 456,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,178. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

