SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. 19,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

