Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 341,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. 267,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.