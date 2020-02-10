Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 980,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,975. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

