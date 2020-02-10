Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 9,075 Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NES stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

