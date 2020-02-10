Sidoti Trims Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Target Price to $70.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $62,378,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $16,223,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 393.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $6,886,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Deluxe by 200.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

