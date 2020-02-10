Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 127 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.56. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.