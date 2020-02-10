Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.96. 368,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

