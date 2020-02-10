Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,679 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IEUR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.22. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

