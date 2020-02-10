Sigma Planning Corp Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 156,597 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

