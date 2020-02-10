Sigma Planning Corp Has $640,000 Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AFIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.15. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

