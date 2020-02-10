Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 30.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

DOX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. 12,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

