Sigma Planning Corp Sells 123 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

