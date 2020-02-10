Sigma Planning Corp Sells 297 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. 6,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.