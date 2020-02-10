Sigma Planning Corp Sells 358 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. 156,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

