Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 125,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

