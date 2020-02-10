Simplex Trading LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOIL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 872,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

