Simplex Trading LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5,985.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,792 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.79. 5,569,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

