Simplex Trading LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,190,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,689,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,626. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

