Simplex Trading LLC Increases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 83.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 57.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.6% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,625. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $107.45 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

