Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 79,350 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

