Simplex Trading LLC Sells 7,913 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,280.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period.

Shares of AGQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 262,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

